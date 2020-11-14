Menu
Gladys Wohlford
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1928
DIED
November 12, 2020
Gladys Wohlford's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Throop Funeral Home website.

Published by Throop Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Coopersville Bible Church
35 Hillcrest St, Coopersville, Michigan 49404
Funeral services provided by:
Throop Funeral Home
