Glen was born in Nora Nebraska. He was the third child to Lawrence and Alice Bise. He

married Lois Delia Lambert on April 5th, 1956 in Asotin Washington. They were married for 64

years.

Glen was a long haul truck driver and retired at age 65 only to decide staying home wasn't for

him. He finally decided at 80 it was time to REALLY retire. He was the recipient of the Million

Mile Safe Driver Award although he has driven over six million miles safely. He has seen "some

of the most beautiful country a person can see."

Glen has a mighty posterity of 9 children, 32 grandchildren and 48 great grand children with one

more on the way. He always loved a good party. The more people that were there the better. His

family will remember the dinners and the ice cream parties and having all the popcorn you could

eat. Anytime we went to dinner with him he always insisted on paying the bill. It didn't matter if it

was for 4 people or 40. He always bought everything in 3's. He bought one for him, one for mom

and one just in case someone needed to borrow it. He will be deeply missed by his 'good dog'

Shorty.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Garold, and his sister Pauline. He is

survived by his wife, brother Raymond (Donna), sister Barbara (Garnett), sister-in-law Merna,

His children Roy (Kim), Glenda (Kenny), Patti (Wes), Dale (Becky), Dennis (Kathryn), Lori

(Craig), Karen (Steve), Kathy (Shawn) and Cecelia.

"By cod" he was a good husband, dad, and grandpa "and that's the trout!"

Glen chose to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.