Glen Calvin Brewer, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home on December 2, 2020. In true Glen style, he always wanted his obituary to read, "Glen died, used car for sale." Sadly his keys were pulled a few years ago and there is no car to sell. He was born on March 21 ,1924, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ray and Sigrid Brewer.



He enjoyed many hobbies and sports. His love for aviation began in his early youth as he would ride his bicycle from the avenues to the Salt Lake Airport to watch the planes land and take-off having to only be home by dinner. He loved to sled on the fresh snow down 13th South and get into mischief with his three brothers throwing tomatoes at the trolley cars passing by.



His family moved to South Gate, California in his early teens. From there he left and served in the U.S. Army being stationed in France during WWII. It is during this time that after a 10-day leave in Switzerland, that his love and passion for alpine skiing began. He was always tickled that he was still skiing for free at Alta Ski Resort at age 90.



Glen joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, where he was stationed at HAFB. This is where he met his "Sweet Lorraine" Ford. They were married June 1 , 1951; later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple. They started their new life together in Southern California where Glen became a successful car salesman and leasing agent.



Glen had a great sense of humor, always had a joke to share, and loved his big band music. Glen thoroughly enjoyed his show biz days of being a regular extra on Touched By An Angel.

He taught many of us to waterski and to love Lake Powell. One of his greatest two weeks was chauffeuring people during the Winter Olympics in 2002. He was a great example of working hard, having fun, and sharing his testimony of the gospel while serving countless others. His Solana Beach, CA home always had open doors for his nieces and nephews to stay and enjoy a beach vacation. Glen and Lorraine finally moved back to Centerville, Utah to be close to family.



He is now reunited with his "Sweet Lorraine" after 30 years and his son Bill. He is survived by his son and daughter, Brad Brewer (Ralph Pittman), Peggy Watkins (Bob), grandchildren Sigrid Anderson (William), Lars Larsen (Anne), ex-wife and friend Patricia Burton, and 8 great¬grandchildren.



Due to covid restrictions a private graveside service will be held at the Centerville City Cemetery on Saturday, December 5, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, Glen would want you to gather your family, go to Wendy's and have a cup of chili.



"Keep Smiling!" -Glen





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.