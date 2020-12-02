Menu
Glen Cagle
1969 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1969
DIED
October 22, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Glen Cagle's passing at the age of 51 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX .

Published by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
2128 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, Texas 77550
Oct
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
2128 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, Texas 77550
Oct
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
2506 65th St, Galveston, Texas 77551
