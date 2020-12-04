Glen Dial's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Glen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary website.
Published by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
