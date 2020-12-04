Menu
Glen Dial
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1954
DIED
November 29, 2020
Glen Dial's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary website.

Published by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Turcotte - Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
