Glen Richard Horspool Jr, 66, passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 at the McKay Dee Hospital from complications of Covid – 19.



He was born April 25, 1954 in Ogden, a son of Glen and Coleta Barnes Horspool.



He married Maria Revilla on December 29, 1983 in Denver, Colorado.



Glen is survived by his wife of 36 years 9 months Maria, his one and only daughter Annamaria (Stevie Lee) and his three amazing grandchildren Alexis, Brooklyn and Jaxson.



Glen is also survived by his mother Coleta and his six sisters, Roxan Thorne, Gene and Jackie Willits, Michelle Horspool, Peggy Keele, Gae Dayton, Dennis and Vicki Bowden and his lifelong childhood friends who became family, Leland and Darlene Hold.



He was a loving and devoted son, brother, friend, husband, father and papa.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking long drives up the canyons. He enjoyed reading Westerns.



He loved the time he spent getting to know his wife Maria's family in Bolivia years ago. They welcomed Glen and Anna with open arms and loved them so much, thank you for the great memories.



He absolutely loved playing and spending time with his grandchildren.



Glen worked at Clearfield Job Corps for 25 years. He made a huge difference in a lot of kids lives.



He left a huge void in our lives and in our hearts!



Glen will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.



Until we meet again, we love you Glen, dad and papa.



