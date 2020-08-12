Glen Wayne Hunt



1954 ~ 2020







Glen Wayne Hunt returned to his Heavenly Father August 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer.



Wayne was the second born of eight children, on October 10, 1954 in Murray Utah, to Glen Whitaker Hunt and Patricia Giolas Hunt. He spent his early childhood in Salt Lake City until his parents moved to East Layton, Utah. After graduating from Layton High School, he served two years in the Ecuador, Quito mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



In the spring of 1982, Wayne married his sweetheart, Denise Jepsen, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three amazing children, during their 38 years of marriage.



After working many years as a forklift driver, he returned to night school and graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor's degree in Information Systems and Technology going on to work in that field until his passing.



Wayne loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in various callings. Serving in the nursery was one of his favorites and was lovingly known as "Grandpa". He loved reading and camping with his family. He was an avid fan of BYU basketball and football, as well as the Utah Jazz and Green Bay Packers. Wayne was a vocal defender of freedom and truth, and instilled these beliefs in his children.



Wayne is survived by his wife, Denise, his children, Jason (Janae), Chris (Michelle), and Carly, as well as five grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters Patricia and Laurie (Fred), and brothers Gary, Keith (Antonella), Jim (Liisa), Russell (Corinne), and Bryce. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.



Special Thanks to Doctor Belisario Arango and the many doctors and nurses who cared for him.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., South Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.



Because of concerns about COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged, and masks are required.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.