Glen Huval's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Glen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walters Funeral Home website.
Published by Walters Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
