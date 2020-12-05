Menu
Glen Huval
1963 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1963
DIED
November 16, 2020
Glen Huval's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 N University Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70507
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 N University Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70507
