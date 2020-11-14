In the late hours of November 12, 2020 Glen Howard Myers slipped peacefully from this life into the loving arms of his beloved Dolores. Glen was born in Ogden on August 29, 1927 to Cloyd and Nona Maycock Myers. His early years in Ogden were spent mostly in the Five Points area. Summer days were carefree, hiking in the mountains above town and tagging along with his older brothers. When his brothers went off to war Glen was left at home to finish school and keep his mother occupied. After graduating from Ogden High School, Glen served his country honorably in the Army as a member of the occupation force in Japan.
Perhaps, the best part of his youth was spent with a gorgeous girl from Five Points. Dolores Anderson caught his eye and thus began one incredible romance. On August 1, 1949 Glen and Dolores were married at the Mansion House in Ogden and set up house in Bonneville Park where Highland Jr. High now stands. In time, they welcomed to their family two adoring daughters, Renae and Ronda. Eventually, they built their forever home on Douglas St. keeping them permanently in the extended neighborhood of their childhood that they loved so much.
Glen chose a career with the Ogden City Fire Department. Moe, as he was known among the firemen, was not only an incredible public servant but he was known to serve excellent meals to the guys in the fire house. Many of our treasured family recipes like grandpa's spaghetti, clam chowder and dirty rice had origins at the fire station. After serving the city for nearly 30 years, Glen retired as a Captain. His Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren were always enchanted with heroic as well as humorous stories of the fire department days.
Glen was a gifted photographer winning many prizes in the Ogden Camera Club, his photos hang as treasured art in the homes of many of his descendants. He loved to hunt (especially ducks) and fish and was an excellent sportsman in every way. While he loved to watch a sporting event on TV, even better was a local high school game and the best was attending games the grandchildren were playing in.
Glen and Dolores were a perfect pair! They loved to travel and enjoyed many great adventures from their favorite spots in Oregon to Spain and everywhere in-between. In later years, they shared the places they loved most with their family by making incredible memory making trips a reality. When gazing across the Straits of Gibraltar they marveled that two depression era kids from Ogden, Utah were looking at Africa.
The most beautiful part of their relationship was the tender loving way they cared for each other during different times of need. While he was awaiting a kidney transplant and recovering afterward, Dolores was the consummate caregiver. Glen was truly a marvel in the transplant community! Nearly thirty-three years ago his daughter Ronda gave him the gift of life when she gave him her kidney. He never took this gift for granted and lived a full and dialysis free life. Even with a compromised immune system, he beat Covid-19. At many of his follow up appointments during the next 33 years he was told he had the kidney function of a 16-year-old. As dementia and then a stroke made it difficult for Dolores, his Rose, to care of herself Glen took on the role of caregiver with grace, never complaining or asking for help.
Glen was generous in every sense of the word. If his children or grandchildren were involved in a cause, he was right there asking what was needed. When his granddaughters had a driving newspaper route, he delivered countless papers. He was generous with his time, talents, and checkbook.
At the age of 89, Glen gained a testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; was ordained an Elder and High Priest by his only grandson, Spencer, and received his endowments in the Ogden Temple. Watching and participating in his conversion was a long prayed for miracle for our family. During this time, he remarked "I have questions but I do not question if the gospel is true." He said that sitting in church with Renae and Ronda felt like heaven, it certainly did for the two of them. Monday nights became a sacred time as he enjoyed participating in Family Home Evening and learning about the gospel with his granddaughter Bekah's family. Our family was made eternal when Glen and Dolores, by proxy, were sealed as a couple and then as a family to their daughters.
For the many truly devoted friends he had over the course of his life, we are especially grateful. Pete and Mark Langeliers spent every Friday night with Glen and Dolores for decades. Carl Thomas talked with Glen every morning at 10 and Darrel Saunders lovingly nudged him to test out the Gospel for himself.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, parents, Cloyd and Nona, brothers Eugene, Joyce, Wayne and Blaine, his in-laws Lyman and Violet Anderson, brother in-law Lyman Anderson Jr. and a grandson Tyler Cook. He is survived by his daughters Renae (Craig) Woods, Ronda (Brent) Cook and a special Sister in-law Shelley (Bill) Hart. His five grandchildren Spencer Cook, Bekah Clements, Jenny Astle, Danna Petersen, Annie Broadbent and nephew Sam Hart, as well as 14 great grandchildren are all blessed to have had him in their lives for so many years.
A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18th at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. The graveside services will be Live Streamed on our website at www.myers-mortuary.com.
To view the service, please scroll to the very bottom of the obituary at 2:00 p.m., then click on the video image and the arrow within the circle.
Special thanks to Jeff, Heidi and the staff at Quail Meadows Assisted Living for making his last few months so pleasant. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Glen's belief in and support of organ donation we ask that you make a donation in his name to Donor Connect www.donorconnect.life.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.