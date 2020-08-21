Glen E. Turnbull, 87, passed away on July 21, 2020. Born on August 30, 1932 in Tarkio, Missouri son of Ralph Paul and Glendora (Alloway) Turnbull. A 1949 graduate of Harlem High School, Glen went on to find his first job at Woodward Governor. He later moved on to Borg Warner Rockford Clutch, where he would spend most of his adult career.



Among Glen's favorite activities were roller skating, dancing, golfing, and playing music. It was roller skating that brought he and his wife together in 1954 at The Ing Skate Palace in Rockford, IL. Music was an equally central part of Glen's life -- whether it was performing with local bands over the course of 40+ years, or lending his talents to the church choir.



He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 63 years, Sandra; his children Marva Tatro, Paula Turnbull, Brian Turnbull and Steven Turnbull; his grandchildren Jason, Travis, Dustin and Andrea; his great grandchildren Natalie and Jaina. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Marvin and Ralph Turnbull.



A celebration of life for Glen will take place at a later date due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

