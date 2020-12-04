Menu
Glenda Grant
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1939
DIED
December 2, 2020
Glenda Grant's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hazlet, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730
Dec
14
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730
Dec
14
Committal
1:00p.m.
St. Peter's Cemetery
500 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901
Funeral services provided by:
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
