Glenda Mitchell
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1952
DIED
November 16, 2020
Glenda Mitchell's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC. in Burlington, NC .

Published by Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC. on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC.
Aww miss glenda im guna miss ur smiling face at work. We had some good laughs. Rip miss glenda. To the family im sry 4 ur loss of a wonderful lady.
Dawn
Coworker
November 20, 2020