With broken hearts we announce the passing of Bacel Glendon Hendricks, 86, who passed away while surrounded by family on Oct. 20, 2020, due to complications following an auto accident.



He was born on April 5, 1934, in Rupert, Idaho, to William Bacel and Minnie Blanche Cole Hendricks. He was raised in Brigham City and Promontory.



Glendon graduated from Box Elder High School in 1952. He attended Weber College and Utah State University before enlisting in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After an honorable discharge in 1957, he returned home where he became a Brigham City Police Officer.



While an officer, he met and fell madly in love with his future wife and companion, Patricia Hansen. They were married after a two-month courtship on Nov. 18, 1963, in Paradise, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 17, 1971.



Together, Glendon and Pat raised their five children, Kris, Kurt, Kathy, Kenny and Keith. His greatest joy was being a father to them.



In 1971, Glendon bought the family farm in Promontory, Utah. While running the farm, he started his owner-operator trucking business, G&P Trucking, in 1975. He also worked for Vulcraft for eight years in their trucking division.



After 34 years in the trucking industry, Glendon retired at age 75 to serve with his wife in the Oklahoma City Mission.



After their return home, they served as officiators in the Ogden Temple and later, the Brigham City Temple – where they were privileged to serve in the first temple session.



Following two and a half years of temple service, Glendon and Pat served as live-at-home missionaries for the Brigham City Stake.



In his lifetime, he served in numerous church callings, with his favorite being a primary teacher. It was often joked that members couldn't tell the difference between him and the children he taught.



Glendon felt most at home when "out to the ranch". Throughout the years, he loved driving to Promontory for a picnic with Patty.



Glendon was a devoted and loving husband to his wife for 57 years. He told her that as much as he loved her on the day they married, he loved her even more after all these years. She will miss him dearly until she can be with him again.



He loved being a grandfather to his grandchildren (attending their events was a favorite past time) and a great-grandfather to his great-granddaughters.



Glendon is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Kris (Terry) Bulkley; Kurt (Julie); Kathy Davies; Kenny (Geneal); and Keith (Jamie); 19 grandchildren and nine great-granddaughters; and younger brother, Lowell (Jean).



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daryl; sister, Marilyn; and great-grandson, Elijah Samuel May.



A public viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 East, Brigham City, on Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. Masks are required.



Funeral services will be on Saturday, Oct. 24. at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary with a private family viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.



Funeral Services will be live streamed on his obituary page.



Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery with full military honors.





