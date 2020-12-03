Menu
Glenn Aeschliman
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1928
DIED
December 1, 2020
Glenn Aeschliman's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha, KS .

Published by Popkess Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Popkess Mortuary
823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kansas 66534
Funeral services provided by:
Popkess Mortuary
