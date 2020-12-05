Menu
Glenn Bartels
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1939
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
Glenn Bartels's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel website.

Published by Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
620 Tenth Street, Gothenburg, Nebraska 69138
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
1401 Lake, Gothenburg, Nebraska 69138
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
