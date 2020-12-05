Glenn Bartels's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg, NE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Glenn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel website.
Published by Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
