Of Erie, PA, a native of Level Green, age 62, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Beloved husband of Diane (Reno) Berkstresser for 10 years.
Loving father of Glenn Berkstresser, Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY, Sean Voss Berkstresser of Pgh. and Melissa (Charles) Cogley of Leechburg.
Stepfather of Josh Noweck of Pitcairn and Ame (A.J.) DeMarco of Pgh.
Dear grandfather of Breonna, Ethan, Bentley, Layla and Logan.
Brother of Gordon (Kitty) Berkstresser of Pgh. and Joyce (Gary) Coombs of GA.
Glenn is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Glenn was the General Manager for Sunburst Corp. in Erie. His favorite pastime was fishing, especially the St. Lawrence River and Lake Erie, and he appreciated every chance to operate his John Deere tractor. He also loved playing with his dogs, Nyxie and Teffy, as well as rooting for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates.
Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral service will be prayed on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Glenn will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506 or www.eriehumanesociety.org.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.