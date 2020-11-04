Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Glenn Anthony Greenwade
1956 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1956
DIED
November 2, 2020
Glenn Anthony Greenwade, 64, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.

He was born November 2, 1956 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Benard O. and Margaret Cullen Greenwade.

On March 22, 1980 Glenn married Valentine Stark in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Valentine Mae Greenwade, Roy; three sons, Anthony Glenn, Clinton; Allen Robert, Ogden; Adam Michael, Ogden; his mother, Margaret Teresa Greenwade, Sioux City, IA; three sisters, Linda Carnccio, LaJolla, CA; Donna Bulgier, Springdale, AR; Erin Blom, Sioux City, IA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benard Otha Greenwade.

Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.