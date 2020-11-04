Glenn Anthony Greenwade, 64, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.



He was born November 2, 1956 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Benard O. and Margaret Cullen Greenwade.



On March 22, 1980 Glenn married Valentine Stark in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Glenn is survived by his wife, Valentine Mae Greenwade, Roy; three sons, Anthony Glenn, Clinton; Allen Robert, Ogden; Adam Michael, Ogden; his mother, Margaret Teresa Greenwade, Sioux City, IA; three sisters, Linda Carnccio, LaJolla, CA; Donna Bulgier, Springdale, AR; Erin Blom, Sioux City, IA.



He was preceded in death by his father, Benard Otha Greenwade.



Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.