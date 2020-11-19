Menu
Glenn Hendrich
1953 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1953
DIED
November 17, 2020
Glenn Hendrich's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home in Azle, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home Chapel
850 N. Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home
