Glenn Howe passed away November 10, 2020, at age 93, due to natural causes. He was born December 20, 1926 in Randolph, Riley County, Kansas to Clarence Blythe Howe and Ruth Elizabeth Kennedy Howe. Glenn is the third of the nine children. In 1944, Glenn graduated from Randolph Rural High School in Randolph, Kansas. In February 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and entered basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. In May 1945, he was deployed to the guided missile destroyer USS Gyatt (DD-712). USS Gyatt was heading to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater when World War II ended. Glenn received the World War II Victory Medal and was mustered out and remained in the naval reserves. He went to college on the GI bill and graduated from Kansas State University with a business degree in January 1951. He went to work as an accountant at a certified public accounting firm in Topeka, Kansas and bookkeeper for Burgner-Bowman-Matthews Lumber Company (BBMLC). He was reactivated for the Korean War in June 1951 and deployed to the attack cargo ship USS Andromeda (AKA-15). After his military service, Glenn worked for BBMLC in Lexington, MO and Strong City, KS.



In February 1960, Glenn began working as an auditor for the U.S Air Force Audit Agency at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City, OK. In May 1960, he married Luise Annette Moberly in Oberlin, Kansas. The family lived in Oberlin, Kansas; Midwest City, Oklahoma; Lajes, (Lajes AFB), Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. The family settled in Layton in 1965.



Glenn and Luise enjoyed three decades of retirement together. Enjoying Utah Jazz basketball games and traveling to be with children, grandchildren and relatives. Glenn was predeceased in 2017 by Luise and in 2016 by granddaughter Amanda Karsten Howe.



Glenn is survived by sister Joanne Elizabeth Howe Dobson of Ramona, California; sister Nancy Lee Howe Harter of Dallas, Oregon; Children; Curtis (Laura) Howe, Ted (Sue McGinn) Howe and Sally (Kraig Rice) Howe. Grandchildren; Bailey (Dane) Moller, Samuel (Elysa Binger) Howe, Margaret (Colin Frye) Howe, great grandchildren Grayson Dane Moller and Emerson Fae Moller and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, step-grand-children and step-great grand-children.



The Howe family sends a heartfelt thanks all the staff at Fairfield Village Assisted Living including Kelli, Etta, Kaisa, Isaac, Rojin, Sydney, Kelly and Allison. The family also thanks Karen, Laurie, Kathy and Dr. Lewis of Encompass Home Health.



The family will have a celebratory memorial service in the future and interment will be at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.



