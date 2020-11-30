Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Glenn Silver
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1939
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Glenn Silver's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS in Oliver Springs, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Glenn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Batley Baptist Church
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Batley Baptist Church
Nov
28
Burial
Batley Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.