Glenn Weisner
1973 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1973
DIED
November 20, 2020
Glenn Weisner's passing at the age of 47 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home in Barberton, OH .

Published by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
487-17th St. NW, Barberton, Ohio
Dec
6
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
487-17th St. NW
487-17th St. NW, Barberton, Ohio 44203
Funeral services provided by:
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
Just when he learned how to live and be happy.
Jason
Friend
November 29, 2020