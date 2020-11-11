Menu
Glenn Williams
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1935
DIED
November 9, 2020
Glenn Williams's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. in Johnson City, NY .

Published by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My family owns the property next to Glenn's in Vestal. I only got to meet him a few times, but he impressed me as a really good guy. My sympathies to all of Glenn's loved ones. May the Lord comfort you and give you all His peace.
Bob Wickman
Neighbor
November 11, 2020