Gloria Agard-Swain's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gloria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn website.
Published by Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn on Dec. 6, 2020.
