Gloria Block
1925 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1925
DIED
November 24, 2020
Gloria Block's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
St. Barnabas Church
19 W Wisconsin Ave, DeLand, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
