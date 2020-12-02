Gloria Boyce's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso in Valparaiso, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gloria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso website.
Published by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso on Dec. 2, 2020.
