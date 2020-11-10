Menu
Gloria Brines
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1936
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Gloria Brines's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crawford Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052
Nov
10
Graveside service
11:15a.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery
, Jerseyville, Illinois
