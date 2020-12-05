Menu
Gloria Campbell
1977 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1977
DIED
November 7, 2020
Gloria Campbell's passing at the age of 43 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Amory, MS .

Published by Belle Memorial Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Church of God our Lord and Jesus Christ(Calhoun City,MS)
901 North Main Street, Calhoun City, Mississippi 38916
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of God our Lord and Jesus Christ(Calhoun City,MS)
901 North Main Street, Calhoun City, Mississippi 38916
