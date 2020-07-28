GLORIA ESPERANZA LUZA CORDARA



December 18th, 1924 – July 24th, 2020



At 2:40 in the morning on July 24th 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother Gloria Esperanza Luza Bouroncle, widow of Edoardo Cordara, age 95 calmly and peacefully passed from us.



She was born to Moises Luza Ossio and Alicia Bouroncle Valencia on a summer day of December 18th 1924 in the city of Arequipa, Perú. She lived there with her parents and siblings for her entire childhood, youth and a great part of her life as a married woman and mother.



From her early years Gloria Luza was a very dedicated student and received a great deal of awards and merits of recognition for her talents in mathematics, language, physical abilities including but not limited to basketball, her favorite activity and other subjects. Her dedication to her studies followed her throughout her entire life and helped her fulfill several callings in the church later in life.



As a teenager she participated and enjoyed trips to Ilo and Mollendo, two of the beach-towns her family frequently visited during the summer months. During her own leisure time she particularly enjoyed visiting the hot springs of Yura, a nearby village famous for this particular amenity and eating the local delicacies like chuño con queso, soups like chake, chairito, seco de cabrito, etc.



On July 24th 1943 Gloria married Edoardo Bruno Cordara Audibert, an Italian young man living, studying and working in Arequipa, Perú and together they've had 3 beautiful daughters: Rita, Virginia (Ginia) and Mirella.



Her family, which now included a scientific and entrepreneur husband and three loving, energetic and ever dedicated students daughters gave her plenty of opportunities of service and developing new talents and skills that she employed to care for them and many others. Among those talents she developed early in her adult life and then mastered as a mother and home-maker was to be a seamstress helping all her daughters create dresses from scratch, party costumes, school clothing and many other clothing pieces. She also loved cooking a plethora of dishes and desserts from traditional Peruvian dishes and pastries to traditional Italian dishes her husband (and her entire family) enjoyed very much.



As an adventurer she traveled to Italy by herself (passing and crossing through Bolivia and Brazil by bus) to get to know better the world and more specifically her husband's culture, the geography of the places he grew up in, his language and his loving family. She fell in love with everything Italy had to offer and after that particular trip she communicated with "Eduardito" (as she used to call her husband) in Italian, so they both have something else in common. With the use of Italian at home, the entire family learned it enough so when they wanted to tell their daughters something they didn't 1 want anyone else to understand they would speak in Italian.



Later in life she learned about the Gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from her own husband, Edoardo Cordara, who in the prior months had joined the church along with one of her daughters, Virginia (Ginia). After a period of time studying and searching for the veracity of the church, Gloria accepted to be baptized in 1970 and had the blessing to be baptized by her own husband. Soon after her baptism she started to receive callings that helped her develop her talents even further, and beyond she would ever have expected. She served as the President of the Relief Society of her Ward and of the Stake in several occasions throughout her life, teaching sisters how to become better individuals, wifes, mothers and daughters of Heavenly Father.



Gloria Luza de Cordara was first of all a great and dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was also well known for her strict way of seeing life, lack of fear, discipline and for the amazing skills in the kitchen, and even for some of her very subtle humor. She made sure all her daughters (and at times her grandchildren too) were doing the right things at all times and walking in the correct paths in life. She supported their career choices and when she was asked to do something as a favor she moved "heaven and earth" to make things happen even when that meant to sacrifice time, sleep, etc. She was also known for her devoted love and service to the sisters of her Relief Society groups, their families and to make sure they were doing good in all aspects. Later in life Gloria and Edoardo moved to Utah to the loving care of Virginia (Ginia) and her family, and to be close to their amazing daughters and families who were devoted to make their life easier and happy. As her age increased and her physical capacity declined she was lovingly taken to an Assisted Living facility to be watched over 24/7 and constantly and consistently be visited by family, loved ones and friends.



She never developed a good ear for English nor the desire to learn it, but her Spanish and Italian were immaculate.



We love you Nonnita! You will be greatly missed!



She is survived by her loved daughters Rita Aguayo, Virginia (Ginia) Craythorne and Mirella Galbraith with their husbands and entire families. She is preceded in death by her loved husband Edoardo Cordara, her son-in-law Oscar Aguayo, her grandson Ryan Craythorne and great grandson Andrés Aguayo.



Services will be private.









Published by Legacy Remembers from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.