Gloria Federico
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1927
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Milton Cemetery
Gloria Federico's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Agatha Church
, Milton, Massachusetts
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
JULIE & JAY & FAMILY:
MAY THE LOVE OF FAMILY & FRIENDS
SUSTAIN YOU DURING THIS VERY SAD TIMES
MAY THE MEMORIES OF YOUR MOTHER ALWAYS
BE WITH YOU.
ADELLE & SEYMOUR LEVINE - CINDY'S PARENTS
November 29, 2020