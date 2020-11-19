Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria Henderson
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1949
DIED
October 31, 2020
Gloria Henderson's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory in New Britain, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gloria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.