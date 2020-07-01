Gloria Lemus passed away on June 27, 2020 in Ogden. Gloria was born Mexico City, Mexico on November 17, 1965, to Bonifacio Hidalgo Rodriguez and Victoria Lopez Salinas. She married June 1, 1993 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Ramon Lemus. She was active in her Christian faith.



Gloria enjoyed dancing, cooking her tamale for her family and friends, her favorite time was playing with her grandchildren, she enjoyed talking on the phone with her siblings and cousins and cruising around in her van.



Gloria is survived by her husband Ramon Lemus, her children Jose Ricardo Lemus, Jazmin Victoria Garcia, Jessenia Gloria Lemus; 6 grandchildren, brother and sisters Ruben Hidalgo Lopez, Carlos Hidalgo, Beatriz Salazar, Maria Del Carmen Hidalgo Lopez, Lidia Hidalgo and Magdalena Marquez.



Gloria was preceded in death by her father Bonifacio Hidalgo Rodriguez, brother Humberto Lopez Hidalgo, and mother Victoria Lopez Salinas.



Special thanks to everyone in the family for the support and love. Special thanks to Aunt Lidia Hidalgo for taking care of our mother on her last days, to Intermountain Hospice Care, and to Nurse Julie.



Friends may visit with family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. services on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden. Private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 3, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.