Gloria Hopkins
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1935
DIED
October 29, 2020
Gloria Hopkins's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
House of Law, Inc.
9406 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, Pennsylvania 15235
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
House of Law, Inc.
9406 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, Pennsylvania 15235
Funeral services provided by:
House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home
