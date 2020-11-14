Menu
Gloria Irvin
1941 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1941
DIED
November 12, 2020
Gloria Irvin's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .

Published by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Longview Funeral Home
12700 South Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149
Nov
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Longview Funeral Home
12700 South Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149
Nov
18
Committal
3:00p.m.
Longview Cemetery
12700 South Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149
Funeral services provided by:
Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
