Gloria Jacobs
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
Gloria Jacobs's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gompf Funeral Service in Cardington, OH .

Published by Gompf Funeral Service on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street, Cardington, OH 43315
Funeral services provided by:
Gompf Funeral Service
