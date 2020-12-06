Menu
Gloria Jenkins
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1940
DIED
November 30, 2020
Gloria Jenkins's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gloria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.

Published by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Dec
18
Interment
12:30p.m.
Forest Hill
6901 Troost Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
