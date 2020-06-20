80 years old from Roy, Utah. Passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Gloria was born November 21 , 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Harold and LaVere Clark. Gloria was the oldest of five children. Herself, Lucky, Jerry, Linda and Jeffrey.



Gloria married Ray Johnson, June 10, 1960 for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.



She graduated from Weber High, got her beauty license and also worked for St Benedict's Hospital, Roy High School and retired from Hill Air Force Base.



She loved to go camping and ride motorcycles. She loved to go to the Native American Pow-wows, she loved to crochet. Most of all she loved to be with or go places with her family.



She is survived by her husband, Ray Johnson. Her children Michele (Larry) Allen, Kimberly (Greg) Atencio, Bret Johnson, Blake Johnson. Her grandchildren, Ashley (Russell) DelPorto, Nicole (Kevin) Hudson, Joshua Allen, Zakary Johnson, Kody Johnson, Kortney Johnson, Kolbee Johnson, Jordan (Skyler) Wright, Makayla Atencio. Her great grand daughter, Jayahna, one great grandson on the way and one step great grandson, Liam. Her sister Linda Hunt, brother Jeffrey Clark, sister-in-laws Becky Clark and Melayne Clark.



Gloria was preceded in death by her son Michael Johnson, her parents Harold and LaVere Clark, brothers Lucky Clark and Jerry Clark. Brother-in-law Frank Hunt, nephew Scott Clark and niece Stacy Hunt Rasmussen



The family would like to thank Sandra, Kalee and all the other staff at Liberty Dialysis center for your care, love and friendship. Gloria's niece Amanda Clark a nurse at Mckay Dee Hospital. Also thank you to Caregiver support network home health and hospice.



Funeral services are Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. A family viewing 9:00 am to 10:30 am with public respects 11:00 am to 12:30 pm and funeral service at 1:00 PM



lnterment will be at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, Washington Terrace.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.