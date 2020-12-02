Menu
Gloria Kinn
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1928
DIED
January 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Heart Association
Gloria Kinn's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory
214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory
