Gloria Lowrey
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1935
DIED
September 14, 2020
Gloria Lowrey's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, September 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Nations Church
8780 Macon Hwy, Athens, Georgia 30606
Sep
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nations Church
8780 Macon Hwy, Athens, Georgia 30606
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 23, 2020