Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria Martinez-Castiilo
1946 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1946
DIED
November 20, 2020
Gloria Martinez-Castiilo's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos in Dos Palos, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gloria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fierro Family Funeral Home
1702 Golden Gate Ave., Dos Palos, California 93620
Funeral services provided by:
Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.