Gloria McDermott
1955 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1955
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gloria McDermott's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE in Montoursville, PA .

Published by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Spitler Funeral Home, Inc.
733 Broad St., Montoursville, Pennsylvania 17754
Funeral services provided by:
SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE
