Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria Medaglio
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1926
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Gloria Medaglio's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gloria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:15a.m.
Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Bruno Church
1715 Poplar St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Funeral services provided by:
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.