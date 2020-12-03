Menu
Gloria Miller
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1926
DIED
October 24, 2020
Gloria Miller's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home in Akron, OH .

Published by Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Firestone Park Presbyterian Church
275 S. Firestone Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44301
Oct
26
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Firestone Park Presbyterian Church
275 S. Firestone Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44301
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
December 3, 2020