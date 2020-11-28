Menu
Gloria Robinson
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1941
DIED
November 21, 2020
Gloria Robinson's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa in Tampa, FL .

Published by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Aikens Funeral Home
2708 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Tampa, Florida 33610
Nov
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
2708 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Tampa, FL 33610
Nov
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Aikens Funeral Home Chapel
2708 E Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd, Tampa, Florida 33610
Funeral services provided by:
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
