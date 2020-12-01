Menu
Gloria Roughton
1948 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1948
DIED
October 30, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Gloria Roughton's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
12290 Depew Road, Gulfport, Mississippi 39503
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020