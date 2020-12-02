Menu
Gloria Smith
1968 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1968
DIED
November 24, 2020
Gloria Smith's passing at the age of 52 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawson's Mortuary in Warrenton, GA .

Published by Dawson's Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adrick Alexander Chapel
12271 Broad Street, Sparta, Georgia 31087
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hunt's Chapel AME Church
900 Hunts Chapel Rd., Sparta, Georgia 31087
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson's Mortuary
