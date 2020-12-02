Gloria Smith's passing at the age of 52 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawson's Mortuary in Warrenton, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gloria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dawson's Mortuary website.
Published by Dawson's Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
