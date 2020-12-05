Menu
Gloria Stringer
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1925
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Gloria Stringer's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gloria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home website.

Published by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
, Deerfield, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
