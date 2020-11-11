Menu
Gloria Wade
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1952
DIED
November 2, 2020
Gloria Wade's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Banister Funeral Home in Hiawassee, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Banister Funeral Home website.

Published by Banister Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Free Will Baptist Church
259 Tusquittee St, Hayesville, North Carolina 28904
Funeral services provided by:
Banister Funeral Home
