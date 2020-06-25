Glory Cabusao Ecord, 84, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Peachtree Place.



She was born September 29, 1935 in San Jose Bani, Philippines to Jose R. Cabusao and Epaprina Catolico.



She married Andrew J. Ecord. He passed away in 1997.



Glory was a devout Roman Catholic. She loved the church and volunteered often.



She worked as a seamstress and the Davis School district in the lunch program. She enjoyed teaching Filipino cooking classes and growing Filipino vegetables in her garden.



Glory is survived by her children, Gerry Ecord, Gryson Ecord, two grandchildren, Colby, Chauncee, two great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Reagan and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lindquist's Washington Height's Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. The family will meet with friends Thursday, June 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

