Gonsalo Frias Rodriguez



November 2, 1964 ~ November 19, 2020







Our beloved Gonsalo Frias Rodriguez of Ogden was born to Ester Rodriguez Rosas and Rosario Frias Caballero in Huaniqueo De Morales, Michoacan Mexico on November 2, 1964. He passed away unexpectedly on the early morning of November 19, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; and their four children, Leticia (Danny Montoya), Marco (Ashley Bitton), Monica (Victor Ramirez) and Marilu and his grandchildren, Karyme, Micaela, Layla, Ember, Victor Jr, Delilah, Cruz, Alejandro, Benjamin, and Isabella. He is also survived by his sisters, Esmeralda (Faustino Fuentes) and Celia (Raul Vasquez) and their families. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Jose Rodriguez Rosas; his father, Rosario and his mother, Ester.



Gonsalo emigrated from Mexico to the United States of America at the age of 14. He found his home in Utah in the year 1983 but still visited family in Huaniqueo annually. He was a big family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all of his being. He was always surrounded by family, immediate and extended, as well as very close family friends. Gonsalo enjoyed spending his spare time outdoors especially with the company of his family and friends. His favorite things to do were to go camping, fishing, shooting and having family barbeques. When he was not outdoors, he spent time between his home and his daughter's home so that he could spend as much time as he could with his grandchildren. His grandchildren would greet him with excitement when he arrived for sleepovers and they were always thrilled knowing he was bringing them fruit or little pastries. During the summer months the grandchildren waited expectantly, watching out of the window for grandma and grandpa to come get them to go camping. He would bond with people very quickly and made everyone feel welcomed. He was always the first person lending a hand or doing acts of goodwill. He was a father figure to several and never hesitated to take care of others. He spent his last few months having long talks with his wife, sister, best friend, and children making sure they knew what he expected of them. He loved his family and was still very heartbroken over the passing of his parents and he will now watch over his family alongside them.



Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N. Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.