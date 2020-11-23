Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gordon McKinney
1965 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1965
DIED
October 27, 2020
Gordon McKinney's passing at the age of 55 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville in Taylorville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gordon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home
202 West Franklin Street, Taylorville, Illinois 62568
Funeral services provided by:
Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.