Gordon McKinney's passing at the age of 55 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville in Taylorville, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gordon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville website.
Published by Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville on Nov. 23, 2020.
